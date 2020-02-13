The Century Diamondbacks captured their ninth consecutive district championship Thursday night with a decisive 51-32 victory over the visiting Burley Bobcats in the Snake Pit at Century High School.
Lexi Bull led all scorers with 23 points and was a constant and consistent source of offense and defense for Century. Ashton Adamson scored 11 for the Diamondbacks and Abby Christensen chipped in with 6.
Along with the district title, Century (20-3) secured the #1 seed from District 4-5 going into the 4A state tournament.
"They're all special," Century coach Chris Shuler said. "It just shows the hard work that this team's put in. This one was nice, because of how well the team played. Everyone got in, and there was a lot of emotion."
After the Diamondbacks got on the board early with a bucket by Adamson, Burley’s Kelsi Pope buried a 3 to put the Bobcats on top 3-2.
Abby Christensen returned the lead to the home team, and Shuler’s defending 4A state champions never gave it back.
Paced by Bull’s efficient offense and a fast tempo, the Diamondbacks led by 10 after the first quarter and by 17 at one point in the second. Burley managed to whittle the deficit down to 11 by halftime, going into the break down 31-20.
The story of the second quarter was Burley’s freshman phenom Amari Whiting, who was the only Bobcat to score in the second quarter. She tallied 13 points in the second quarter and had 15 for the first half.
After halftime, Century’s defense came to life, and the Diamondbacks' offensive sets began to grind Burley down. Whiting didn’t score again save for a single three-point heave in the third quarter when the contest had all but been decided.
"Great defensive effort," Shuler said. "(Burley) has a good point guard, but it was great team defense. We ran the floor well and we shared the ball well."
Following the game, the Diamondbacks celebrated their district title at center court with arms around each other and smiles on every face as they held the district championship trophy aloft.
The Diamondbacks will have a week to prepare for their state tournament game, which will be against the Blackfoot Broncos at 3 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Timberline High School in Boise.