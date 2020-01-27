The first bird Leslie Egbert was well-acquainted with was Big Bird.
That was the name of a green parakeet that became her pet when she was around 5 years old.
Egbert has always loved birds. This year, the 36-year-old plans on increasing her commitment to their care by starting a nonprofit that will educate the public about wildlife and provide rehabilitation for migratory birds injured in the wild.
The nonprofit has been years in the making for the Chubbuck resident. In the meantime, she estimates she has attempted to rehabilitate upwards of a thousand birds over nearly 10 years on her own dime in addition to educating the public about wildlife.
“Somebody’s got to give them a fighting chance,” Egbert said. “I’ve always had a passion for animals ever since I was little.”
Egbert, who said it costs her $4,000 to $8,000 annually to rehab birds, sees her future nonprofit as a seamless way for others to give to the cause and to get the community involved.
She said the demand for her rehabilitation services has increased every year since she started. Idaho Fish and Game, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the public bring injured birds to her to rehab for free.
Egbert has state and federal permits to be a rehabilitator for migratory birds and a wildlife educator, and she works with a local veterinarian to perform the birds' exams, X-rays and surgeries. She does the follow-up care, including providing medication, and has help from volunteer Kasey Wozniak.
Recently, Idaho Fish and Game gave Egbert a bald eagle that was pulled out of the front of a train this month.
The bird had broken bones and head trauma. Egbert stabilized the animal, giving it IV fluid, and took it to a veterinarian the next morning.
X-rays were taken, and rehabilitators were consulted, in addition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Unfortunately, euthanization had to be used for what Egbert called a “majestic, fantastic” bird.
“It’s an absolute last resort,” Egbert said. “It’s never easy. It’s a permanent outcome. … But sometimes it’s the most humane thing we can do is to end the suffering.”
Sometimes, she witnesses death. Other times, she sends a bird back into the wild, like she did this month with a pigeon, which had previously suffered head trauma and wing damage.
She said a successful rehab occurs about half the time and sending birds back into nature gives her a “sense of accomplishment.”
The next accomplishment she seeks is starting her nonprofit, an arduous task.
She said the process has been slowed by what she calls complicated paperwork and welcomes assistance from anyone with experience in nonprofit registration. Egbert can be reached on her Facebook page, Leslie’s wildlife rehab.
After nonprofit status is earned, she will seek a bigger facility for the venture.
While challenges lie ahead, she is undeterred as she seeks to start a nonprofit that her community will get behind.
“I’m more determined than ever,” Egbert said. “The need just grows bigger and bigger every year and the financial burden gets bigger and bigger.”