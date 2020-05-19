Approaching 100 years of age, June Frazier explained the right plan for longevity.
The lifelong Pocatello-area resident spoke about commitment to faith, praying, having courage to ask for help and having people in her life willing to help.
It is not the only way to reach 100 nor is it a surefire method, but it seems to have worked for her as she is soon going to reach the century mark.
“I’ve always said that I wasn’t going to go, so I’ve been trying to take good care of myself and live as long as I could,” Frazier said. “I just enjoy living and want to be here.”
Frazier’s birthday is on June 3, which was why she was named June.
To mark her 100th, her family is hoping she receives around 100 birthday cards from people who knew her. You can send cards to this address: 779 Washington Ave., Pocatello 83201.
Frazier is only having a small birthday gathering in June amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but 200 people are expected at her actual party that will happen when it is determined to be safe.
That many seems like a lot until you find out she has had three children, 16 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.
“I have a nice family and want to be here with them,” said Frazier, who always has a family member with her at her home to look over her. “I just love my family and I think they love me.”
She will turn 100 in the same town she was born, as she was delivered in her family’s Randolph Avenue home in Pocatello in 1920.
The Pocatello High School graduate has a lot of fond memories of the Gate City, from playing baseball at the local park as a kid to stepping into a newly-opened KFC many years ago. She owned Frazier’s Market in Pocatello with her late husband Ephron Frazier from the 1950s to 1970s.
“I’ve always loved being here and I love my neighborhood,” Frazier said. “It’s a lovely town. People are nice and friendly and caring and I’ve always felt that.”
Her way of navigating through Pocatello was by foot as she decided against having a driver’s license for most of her life.
Now, the 99-year-old takes it easy. She said the social distancing guidelines do not affect her because she already spent most of her time inside for the sake of her health.
That is not to say she does not have many more years in her, as one of her aunts lived to be 106 years old and a brother lived until age 104.
When asked to pick the highlight of her nearly century-old life, Frazier picked her time with her mother Ruby Rupp, who died of cancer when Frazier was 13 years old.
Frazier called her time with her mother as the “most enjoyable part” of her life.
Her mom taught Frazier how to sing, which became a lifelong passion.
“My mother was very kind,” Frazier said. “She liked to play things with us. She liked to be with us. In the summertime, she would go out and roller skate, jump rope.”
Frazier, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints member, believes she will meet her mother in heaven. When asked about the wait being longer because she has lived longer, Frazier said her mother will be patient since Frazier enjoys her time on Earth.
“She’ll be looking for me,” Frazier said. “She’ll be glad that I stayed this long because I was happy to be here this long.”