Multiple Idaho State men reached the podium on the second day of the Washington Invitational on Saturday.
Bengals freshman Cal Duke placed second in the 400-meter race with a personal-best time of 48.49 seconds. Teammate Seth Jarus finished third in the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 14.74 meters.
On the women's side, ISU runner Molly Olsen recorded times that were among the best in Bengals history.
Olsen finished 25th in the mile race with a personal-best time of 4 minutes, 52.65 seconds – the second-fastest time ever achieved by an ISU runner.
The freshman also tallied the second-best mark in school history in the 3,000-meter, which she finished in a personal-best 9:34.02 to place 28th.
UP NEXT
Idaho State hosts the Mountain State Games next Friday and Saturday.