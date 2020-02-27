When American Falls High School girls basketball players were on a bus ride home from the state tournament in Nampa and spotted cop cars with sirens on, they thought there was trouble.
That weekend, in February 2000, was already eventful. They had just won a 3A state title, but they didn’t immediately connect that with the blaring law enforcement vehicles at the Power County line.
Unbeknown to them, their bus was about to be escorted by the police to their high school to celebrate the team’s first state championship.
“We had no idea. No one had ever won a state championship before,” said Merrilee Sears, the team’s star player. “We didn’t know that’s what people did when you win state. We didn’t know you got police escorts into town.”
Twenty years later, that team reunited at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
They were honored Saturday as the 2020 girls basketball “Legends of the Game” by the Idaho High School Activities Association at halftime of the 5A state girls basketball championship game. It is an annual tribute to past successful basketball teams.
Coincidentally, the day started with a member of the 2000 American Falls team coaching her squad in a state championship game. Sears now leads the Carey High School girls basketball program, which ended up losing to Rockland High School in the 1A Division II matchup.
Some members of the 2000 American Falls team attended, including its head coach Gary Aldous, who also watched Carey’s state semifinal match in which he had a humorous exchange with Sears.
Sears said Aldous was so committed to rebounding that he convinced some of his AFHS players that they were obligated by the rules to let the ball bounce off the hardwood before they could stop boxing out and rebound. That memory came to light in Friday’s semis.
“My girls boxed out long enough and the ball bounced and I looked at him and he looked at me and we both started laughing,” said Sears, who guided Carey to a state title last season. “I said, ‘See, my girls can do that, too.’ So it was pretty cool.”
It was the 2000 team that applied Aldous’ methods most successfully, going 23-5 en route to what remains American Falls’ only state girls basketball title in school history.
To etch themselves in Idaho girls basketball lore, the 2000 team escaped dangerous waters, needing a 13-point comeback in its first game at state and clinching an overtime win against defending 3A state champion Bear Lake High School in a winner-to-state game.
Some would say the Beavers had good fortune, though none of them would. They said they had heart.
“We had a saying: 'You can beat talent, but you can’t beat heart.' That was true of that team,” said Aldous, who coached the AFHS girls basketball team from 1992 to 2002 and previously coached the school’s boys team for five years. “They had more heart, more desire than any team I had ever coached, and I was a head coach for 15 years.”
After coming back to beat Weiser High School 50-45 in the first round of state, American Falls returned to the semifinals where it had lost in the previous three seasons, but not in 2000. The Beavers advanced in emphatic fashion, beating Preston High School 53-34.
After slipping by Sugar-Salem High School 43-35 in the 3A state title game, the escort into town was on the precipice.
Amber Titus, a senior starter on the 2000 team, said cheerleaders were waiting at their school to cheer them on, congratulations were noted on marquees and players pulled down their bus windows to witness the celebration in full.
“There were so many townspeople and coaches that helped every single one of us on that American Falls 2000 state-championship team,” Titus said. “So I just want to thank the American Falls community and the coaches for the impact that they had even 20 years later.”