BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A 20-year-old man and 20-year-old woman from Tremonton, Utah, who were engaged to be married in September died from their injuries and another passenger was critically injured in a single-car accident on Interstate 15 near Brigham City in northern Utah last week.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, just after 5 p.m. on May 25, a passenger car was traveling southbound on I-15 at milepost 365. The car swerved to avoid a tire tread in the roadway. The vehicle lost control, left the roadway to the right and struck a pole on the driver side. The male driver, Kennedy Jones, was killed in the crash. The front female passenger, Hope Southwick, was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
The rear passenger was flown from the scene with critical, life-threatening injuries. I-15 was closed for a time to land medical helicopters and complete the investigation.
According to an obituary with Rudd Funeral Home, Jones and Southwick were engaged to be married on Sept. 22. The couple met while attending Bear River High School in Garland, Utah, and had been together for five years.
A GoFundMe page to raise money for their funeral expenses has been started under the title "Paying Tribute to Ken & Hope." It can be found at gofund.me/1637cc59.