LOGAN, Utah — According to numerology.com, the number 2 represents partnership, diplomacy, tact, harmony and teamwork.
With this in mind, someone might conclude Logan, Utah, resident Nick Nelson has these qualities in spades, because on Tuesday, 2/22/2022, he turns 22 years old.
Nelson himself hasn’t delved much into the symbolic meaning of the number, but he has always identified with it and appreciates how it expresses the binary nature of things. It graced many an athletic jersey of his youth, and he considers it his lucky number.
“Two has always been special in my book,” he said.
Still, the Paradise native and Mountain Crest graduate isn’t placing any special significance on this week’s alignment of eight 2s on one day in his life — a day that also happens to fall on a “Twos”-day.
“Everyone calls this a ‘golden birthday,’ but it’s really no different than any other day. It’s just a birthday,” he said.
His mother, Cassie Nelson, might disagree. She saw it coming years ago when her first of four boys turned 2 years old on 2/2/2002, and she feels like Nick’s arrival at Logan Regional Hospital was uniquely timed to land on the calendar square that it did.
“He went three days past his due date, so I mean he wanted to be born on the 22nd for some reason,” she said.
So what’s planned on the big day?
For starters, Mom is putting together a display of 22 balloons and a cash gift of $222, but it’s going to be pretty hard to pull off a proper surprise party on such a highly anticipated occasion.
“I’m pretty sure my family’s got something planned, like my mom’s throwing a surprise party,” Nick said. “She’s trying to be secretive about it, so I’ll let her go with it.”
The party might have to be short, because Nick is working 12-hour shifts at Thermo-Fisher Scientific. He started there on the production line but was promoted to a shift-operator position.
Although he feels like he’s in a “good spot” workwise, Nick eventually wants to join his father, Codie Nelson, in running the Logan business Industrial Tool and Supply. Codie, incidentally, was also born on the 22nd day of a month, in this case 9/22/77.