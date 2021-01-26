POCATELLO — A local man who stabbed a Pocatello mother several times in October 2019 recently received the maximum possible sentence for felony aggravated battery, according to court records.
Sixth District Judge Robert C. Naftz on Jan. 14 sentenced Steven Skyler Drain, 30, of Pocatello, to 15 years in state prison, ordering he remain incarcerated for at least seven of those years before being eligible for parole.
Drain pleaded guilty to the felony aggravated battery charge this past November as part of a binding plea agreement that involved Bannock County Prosecutors dismissing a weapon enhancement charge against Drain for using a knife during the attack.
The agreement also included a condition that prosecutors could recommend the maximum prison sentence against Drain with a mandatory term of at least seven years.
The charges against Drain stemmed from an Oct. 12, 2019, incident in which he stabbed a Pocatello woman multiple times in an apartment on the 500 block of South Eighth Avenue, leaving the blade of the knife lodged in her back.
After she was airlifted from Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, the mother of three Drain allegedly stabbed spent several days at the University of Utah Hospital in critical condition before she was stabilized.
The woman suffered a broken jaw and some paralysis on her left side from nerve damage resulting from the stab wound to her back, according to an online fundraiser from the mother’s family.
Drain was arrested with a shaved head and black paint on his face a few hours after the stabbing. He was Tased and removed from a bathroom of a Zener Street residence he had fled to before being arrested.