ATOMIC CITY – Today, a Century High School senior, known locally for his rally racing feats, will take his skills to the next level and compete against big guns in the Outlaw Modified class at the Atomic Motor Raceway.
Bridger Andres, who until now has primarily only rally raced—which is where drivers race against the clock on dirt roads—said that taking the step up into the Outlaw Modified class was just the next step in his racing career that felt like a right fit.
“Racing against the clock at RallyX events was not cutting it for me anymore,” said Bridger, who currently works as a mechanic-in-training at Master Mechanic and plans to attend Idaho State University to complete the Automotive Technology program. “I feel I’m ready to match my skills with veterans in the Modified class.”
The Atomic Motor Raceway attracts racers from Idaho and outside states who compete in different classes on a dirt oval that is a third of a mile long and contains features such as 14 degree banking, an 80 foot wide surface, and a 1/10 kart track in the center. Classes include IMCA Mods, Outlaw Mods, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Hornets, all of which have different rules regarding the cars allowed to race within their respective classes.
Though the Outlaw Class is toned down a little, said Brad Andres, Bridger’s father, with rules requiring an engine chip that keeps the car from going over 5,000 RPM, modified classes such as the IMCA and Outlaw are “the highest and most powerful level” at the Atomic Motor Raceway.
Andres explained that Bridger jumped in right at the top of the Outlaw Modified class and will compete against perhaps a dozen other racers. He has rallied the support of local businesses Blackrock Truck Accessories, Phil Meador Toyota, Denny’s Wrecker Services, AMP Customs and Guzman Insurance as sponsors.
Gates to the event open at 5 pm and racing starts at 7 pm at 1769 N. 2650 W. Those interested in filling the stands in support of Bridger can keep an eye out for #116: a black modified dirt oval race car with a built small block Chevy 400 horsepower engine and detailed with orange flames.
“There’s a lot more to this than just driving the car,” said Bridger, who decided to shift gears away from rally racing where he was leading the stands at events such as Kuna’s Nitty Gritty Rally X. “I’ve been up past midnight wrenching almost every night to get this car ready.”
