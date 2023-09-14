gavel
Federal Judge David Nye on Wednesday heard arguments for and against a preliminary injunction for Senate Bill 1100, an Idaho law meant to prevent transgender students from using school facilities that correspond with their gender identity.

The hearing was held at the James A. McClure Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Boise.

