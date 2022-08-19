BOISE — MJ Daffue is waiting on hole 15. Waiting and waiting. He’s already squirted some MiO into his water and chugged the bottle. He’s got his dark black Ping wood in his grasp, standing five feet behind the tee.
The pin on this itty-bitty par-4 is less than 300 yards away and Daffue has the distance to put a high fade on the green. And he would, but the group ahead isn’t moving. Someone tells him they’ve requested a rules official, which means one thing: More waiting.
“The rules office is right there.” the South African said, pointing his club.
He whirs his Ping along the grass a few times.
“Look, there he is,” he hollers, waiting a second. “He’s taking his sweet time, isn't he?”
Daffue is the type of golfer who walks the course with a purpose. During his Albertsons Boise Open round on Friday, he moved at his own pace, consistently 30 yards ahead of his playing partners and often a few paces in front of his caddie.
But for as fast as Daffue moves forward, it’s tough to not look back.
Back before he finished the season-opening Bahamas event tied for 15th having not touched a golf club in a dozen days because of a nasty bout with COVID. Back before he went to bed on a Thursday night in June one shot off the lead at the U.S. Open, his first ever major. Back before he watched a video of his closest supporters congratulating him on earning his PGA Tour card for next season.
Two and a half months later, following his 5-under round that will let him play the weekend, Daffue’s eyes welled with tears outside the Hillcrest Country Club clubhouse just when the moment got brought up.
“It was just amazing,” he said. “Like I was Monday qualifying seven months ago. Now I go from Monday qualifying to PGA Tour in, I don’t know, 250 days.”
It was tough to foresee Daffue’s ascension a few months ago. It would have been an act of Nostradamus in the summer of 2016, when he called up his former Lamar University teammate asking for a spot to practice.
The head golf coach at Houston, Jonathan Dismuke, told Daffue he’d be happy to help him out. But Dismuke then offered an idea.
“I think you’d really benefit from stepping in and being our volunteer coach to get off of you and get on to some others," Dismuke told his buddy, later adding: “Sometimes when you just take a step back and you detach a little bit, you’re able to see things a little more clearly.”
In 2013, Daffue’s future mother-in-law tripped at a street corner and was struck by a car, suffering fatal injuries. He took nine weeks away from golf. When he returned to the game, it was as if this black cat was following him, constantly striking his dreams and aspirations with some fit of bad luck.
He missed cut after cut by the slimmest of margins. He missed out on tournaments and opportunities by one shot. It was a challenge to scrape up enough money to get to the next tournament. He began to fall into this hole, where his confidence was as low as his mental state.
“I’ve had my mental health struggles over the years with depression and bipolar (disorder). I experience very (high) highs and very (low) lows,” Daffue said. “For me, it was just learning about all those things and how to handle it.
“I’m a Ferrari. How do I get better right now? I do the basics. I make sure the oil is good. I make sure the tires are fresh. The basics. Back in the day, I was still a Ferrari. But the Ferrari was missing doors. And I accidentally had a four-cylinder engine instead of a V12. The fact we were able to put the Ferrari together is amazing.”
And, in some ways, the reconstruction started at Houston, as the Cougars’ volunteer coach under Dismuke. He slipped into a routine, a healthy one. He was up early, helped the Houston golfers for a few hours then pulled out his own clubs and practiced for a few hours. No tournaments to think about. No cut lines to fret over. Just a chance to serve others.
What arose, Daffue said, was a sense of humility. He had graduated from Lamar with all these wins and all these awards, turning pro with grand expectations for what he could be, for what his career could be. He carried those expectations with him for years, even as his career hit low after low.
“(I had to) bring myself back down to Earth,” Daffue said. “Don’t see myself as something I can be, but that I’m currently not.”
In some ways, he reset himself.
“It was just about getting out of his own way a little bit and creating opportunity,” Dismuke said. “You look at the courage it takes, the bravery to continue to persist and continue to bet on yourself over time. It’s truly inspiring.”
One day a few years back, Daffue and his wife, Kamie, watched a documentary called “Unknown: Making Frozen II,” a six-episode series on the creation of the popular Disney movie. It struck Daffue that someone could have the persistence and fortitude to work months on something that might only be on the screen for seconds.
The documentary offered a quote that stuck with him. Daffue says it aloud.
Then he pulls out his leather yardage book and pops the flap open.
Written in the iconic Disney font is five words. Daffue repeats them.
“Do the next right thing.”