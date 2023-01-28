Callie Bourne wore a confused expression as she jogged off the court. She held up four fingers, looking around quizzically, wondering who had miscounted her fouls. The answer was nobody. As the game clock ticked close to five minutes to play, her Idaho State team five points away from erasing an 18-point deficit against rival Idaho, Bourne had just fouled out.

In years past, Bourne’s disqualification wouldn’t have spelled doom for the Bengals, not in the seasons when they had more veterans than they knew what to do with. Idaho State no longer lives in that universe, though, which is a huge reason why Idaho hung on for a 68-61 win on Saturday afternoon. The Bengals drew within four on two different occasions in the fourth quarter, but without the engineer of their operation on the floor, they could not complete the comeback.

Callie Bourne ISU WBB

Idaho State guard Callie Bourne surveys the defense during Saturday's game against Idaho.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

