POCATELLO — Idaho State never led, let Northern Colorado shoot 62.5% from the field and suffered its 11th loss in a row, 85-72, on Saturday at Reed Gym.
The Bengals (6-19, 3-13 Big Sky Conference) trailed by as many as 23 points. The Bears (19-8, 12-4 Big Sky) went on streaks of six, five and eight made shots in a row, only missing back-to-back shots once in the first half.
UNC scored from all over the court, going 9 of 17 from 3-point range and dumping in 52 points in the paint.
Jonah Radebaugh led the way with 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Kai Edwards added 18 points and Kur Jockuch was 8 of 9 for 17 points.
ISU cut the Bears’ 23-point lead to 14 with a 9-0 run, making the score 70-56 with 8 minutes, 37 seconds to go in the second half. The Bengals only got closer than that in garbage time, closing to 13 points twice in the final three minutes.
Jared Stutzman led ISU with 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Chidi Udengwu added 14 points and eight rebounds. Malik Porter (12) and Austin Smellie (10) also reached double figures.
The Bengals’ 11 consecutive losses have all come against Big Sky opponents, a program record.
Up next
ISU plays its final home game of the season Thursday against Portland State at Reed Gym.
NORTHERN COLORADO 85, IDAHO STATE 72
UNC 49 36 — 85
ISU 36 36 — 72
UNC — Harris 8, Johnson 3, Radebaugh 22, Hume 6, Jockuch 17, Smoots 3, Masten 8, Edwards 18.
ISU — Smellie 10, Cool 8, Porter 12, Maker 8, Stutzman 17, Udengwu 14, Aguirre 3.