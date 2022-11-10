On Wednesday, Miguel Tomley sat down with Joe White to go over game film. Idaho State’s newest point guard was ready to learn more about his game, and he got it from White, an assistant coach who passed on one thing in particular: Tomley, the Bengals’ starting point guard, needed to place a higher priority on getting others involved in the offense.

“I tried to do that a little bit more,” Tomley said after ISU’s 97-56 win over Westcliff Thursday night, an easy win for the Bengals in their home opener. “There was a couple instances where the ball stuck in my hands a few times when it should have just gotten swung. But at the end of the day, we’re in the second game and like I said, we’re starting to play like legit teams now.”

Brayden Parker ISU MBB

Idaho State forward Brayden Parker blocks a layup during Thursday's game against Westcliff.

{div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”}Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.{/div}

