On Wednesday, Miguel Tomley sat down with Joe White to go over game film. Idaho State’s newest point guard was ready to learn more about his game, and he got it from White, an assistant coach who passed on one thing in particular: Tomley, the Bengals’ starting point guard, needed to place a higher priority on getting others involved in the offense.
“I tried to do that a little bit more,” Tomley said after ISU’s 97-56 win over Westcliff Thursday night, an easy win for the Bengals in their home opener. “There was a couple instances where the ball stuck in my hands a few times when it should have just gotten swung. But at the end of the day, we’re in the second game and like I said, we’re starting to play like legit teams now.”
As the Bengals begin this new season with what feels like a thousand new players, they will go through growing pains, through rough patches, through situations that test their mettle. None of those applied to this game. ISU raced to a double-digit lead before five minutes of game time elapsed. Five players scored in double figures for the Bengals, including Jared Rodriguez (11 points), Kolby Lee (12), Brock Mackenzie (12), Jay Nagle (12) and Tomley, who led his team with 19 points, plus five assists that made him feel like that film session did its job.
Outside of one second-half lull — “We got kinda flat,” ISU coach Ryan Looney said, “and then as we started to sub some other players in later in the game, I thought some of the energy came back.” — good luck finding one area of the game the Bengals (1-1) fared poorly in. They shot a crisp 51% from the field, including 43% from beyond the arc, and they turned 19 turnovers into 29 points, holding Westcliff to just 31% shooting from the floor.
The part Looney liked the best, though: 14 players recorded playing time.
“There’s not very many times over the course of your whole season where you can get 14 different players into one game, which we did tonight,” Looney said, “which should be good for morale for us moving forward.”
If watching this game felt a little weird, well, there’s a reason for that. Four of the Bengals’ starters are newcomers. In total, there are 10, though not all of them played in Thursday’s game. Nagle transferred from UC Santa Barbara. Tomley came from Santa Clara. Mackenzie’s last stop was at Point Loma, a Division-II school in San Diego, where Looney previously coached. Lee, a Meridian native, played three years at BYU before taking last year off, then deciding to spend his last year of college ball at ISU.
So far, they’ve come together nicely. The Bengals opened their season on Monday with a 60-56 loss to BYU — disappointing for the result, but encouraging for the process. “I think we left that building feeling like we had every opportunity to win that game,” Looney said. “You said four-point difference. It was really a two-point difference. We had to foul at the end and gave them two free throws. We virtually had the lead for about 15 minutes of the second half, and they hit a 3 with 11 seconds to go to take the lead.”
“I think it just showed we can play with just about anyone,” Nagle said. “Obviously there wasn’t a lot of love for us in the preseason. And we’re a new team, so I mean, that’s expected. But games like that, when you get to play a WCC, any big-time conference, it’s always good to hang with them and show people you can play.”
ISU will get another chance in a few days. The Bengals’ next game is a road test against Utah, set for 6 p.m. Monday in Salt Lake City. They showed they can play a WCC team closely. Whether they can do the same with a Pac-12 club remains to be seen. In any setting, though, Tomley will keep shooting, keep passing, keep watching film to make the two sing in harmony.
{div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”}Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.{/div}
