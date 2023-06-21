fire

The Boundary Fire, first detected Aug. 10, 2021, burned in steep, inaccessible terrain in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. It burned more than 87,000 acres about 24 miles north of Stanley, Idaho. 

 Courtesy of the Salmon-Challis National Forest

Idaho’s potential for significant wildfires will increase in July and August, state fire officials told Gov. Brad Little and the other members of the State Board of Land Commissioners on Tuesday.

When fire season picks up, half of the seasonal firefighters will be brand new — as turnover leaves Idaho equipped to meet only the minimum standard of fire protection.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.