BOISE — When Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls, wakes up in the morning, he leaves his 30-foot travel trailer and heads to the end of the RV park to use the communal showers. The life of an Idaho legislator during the legislative session can be anything but glamorous.
After Erickson won his election last November and became Idaho Falls’ newest representative, he was thrilled. He would be heading to Boise in January for his first Legislative session and work out of the Capitol Building to try to make Idaho a better place on behalf of the people who elected him.
Just one problem: where would he live? Erickson was on his own when it came to finding a place to stay in Boise. After asking around, he quickly learned that finding somewhere affordable for just three months wasn’t going to be easy. Boise is in the middle of a serious housing crisis that has sent rental prices skyrocketing. One legislator, he heard, was paying $2,000 per month.
So Erickson decided to go a nontraditional route. About a month before the session began, he found an online advertisement for a 1997 RV trailer in Montana and bought it sight unseen for $8,000.
“It was a steal. When I did the math, I could pay for the RV, pay it off at the end of the year and use it again next year,” Erickson said.
Erickson is not bothered in the slightest by his small quarters. His 14-year-old son Kelton has tagged along with him to the session. Erickson has the larger bed while Kelton sleeps in the lofted one. Kelton, who does home school work during the day, uses his nights to play video games on a screen surrounded by cut-up pool noodles. The noodles keep the screen from cracking when the trailer is in tow. Forgoing the pricey propane needed to run the trailer’s heating system, Erickson picked up some space heaters from Costco to keep the place warm. He makes sure to keep them on opposite sides of the trailer though.
“If we keep them both on one side, it generates too much power and it blows out our breaker. So we learned that,” Erickson said with a laugh.
Another Idaho Falls representative, Barbara Ehardt, has the “most famous apartment story.” When the subject of legislator housing comes up, everyone loves to bring up Ehardt. For three years, she lived in what one senator called “basically a walk-in closet.” It was three blocks from the Capitol building and she paid $200 per month for it.
“I lived in an incredibly small, old 1910 former hotel room. It barely fit a bed. The restroom was so small you could reach from one end to the other if you stretched your arm out. There was no television, no internet,” Ehardt said. “It was clean, and I loved it.”
This year, the owner had enlarged the room by knocking out a wall. As a result, rent had been kicked up from $200 per month to $1,500 per month, putting it out of Ehardt’s price range. The Legislature gives legislators a per diem rate based on how far they live from Boise. According to 2020 data, legislators who live more than 50 miles outside of Boise receive $139 per night for lodging that comes in a check every two weeks. Those who live within 50 miles receive $71 per night. They also receive about $0.57 per mile for driving expenses, usually used to drive home on the weekends.
Not knowing what to do, she rented a hotel room for the first few days of the session and hoped something would turn up.
“I moved forward with faith, thinking I could always put a mattress down in my office,” Ehardt said.
One day in the Capitol building, she met a couple and started chatting with them. Her housing situation came up and, on the spot, they offered to rent her their extra bedroom.
“It was a complete accident. Now I’m in a room with a family. I sneak in and out when they’re all in bed,” Ehardt said.
The situation is a bit awkward, but at least she isn’t sleeping in her office and having to use the YMCA showers, she noted.
She’s hardly the first legislator to have a roommate. Last year, Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, shared an apartment with an airline pilot.
And at least Ehardt has heat. Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, lost heat shortly after moving into his Boise apartment during the 2020 session. It wasn’t an ideal situation in January.
“I kept calling and calling the landlord, but he never fixed it. I thought I was going to get frostbite. The worst part was getting out of the shower,” Armstrong remembered.
Of course, not all legislators find themselves in sparse quarters. Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, described the dream scenario.
“The ideal situation for a legislator is you find a snowbird who has a beautiful home on the hill. They realize that you’re only going to be there for three months, and you’re only going to be there for eight hours sleeping so they rent you their house. If you’re a legislator, that’s the primo,” Lent said.
Among Boise snowbirds, word has gotten out about legislators needing homes. They’ll call Mary Sue Jones, Senate Chief of Staff, to put their house on a list she keeps. But who gets a house on the list can be competitive. Lent thought he had finally lucked out and gotten one of these last year.
“I met the people, went to their home. Beautiful home. I mean like a $500,000 (or) $600,000 home. So I met them, hit it off, it was great. Then, in December, the lady called me up and said, ‘I’ve hurt my back and need to have surgery. I can’t go this year,” Lent said.
So Lent was left scrambling to find a new place. Lent currently lives in a former garage that was turned into a one-bedroom efficiency apartment at the back of a house which he enters through the alley.
“It’s not anything fancy by any means. But it’s fine. You spend very little time there anyway. You try to get some sleep and then get up and go again,” Lent said.
Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, is one of the lucky ones. He got a house from Jones’ list. The owners of the two-bedroom home he’s staying in go to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico every year. The only thing is he has to remember to water all 20 house plants. But his wife stays with him and can help with that. Heider’s favorite part is his new neighbors on his cul-de-sac who have come to feel “like brothers and sisters.”
“It’s been wonderful. I don’t know how it could be any better,” Heider said.
Maybe next year, Lent.