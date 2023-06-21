The latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates show the city of Boise lost nearly 1,400 residents from 2021 to 2022, while all of the other top 19 most populated Idaho cities gained residents.

Overall, the state’s population is still growing, but the pace of that growth has slowed from recent years, according to a press release from the Idaho Department of Labor.

