Idaho State is back in action this weekend, traveling to Greeley for a road matchup with Northern Colorado. For the Bengals, it's a chance to enter the winning column for the first time this season, after losses to UNLV, San Diego State and Central Arkansas.

Can they do it? It might be their best opportunity. Northern Colorado was voted to finish next-to-last in the Big Sky media and coaches preseason polls, right next to ISU. The Bears have followed two losses with a win over Lamar, making them 1-2 on the season.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

