GIRLS BASKETBALL
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
CENTURY 44, SANDPOINT 25
At Mountain View, Century advanced to its fourth-straight 4A title game with a 44-25 win over Sandpoint on Friday.
After knocking off Mountain Home by 30 points on Thursday to advance to the semis, the Diamondbacks notched another blowout en route to the 4A Championship.
“Basically, we’ve just locked in,” Century coach Chris Shuler said. “We’ve been working to get to the state tournament all season. And we’re peaking at the right time. The girls have one mission in mind, and that’s to bring home a state banner.”
Century led from the jump and never lost a quarter. Ashton Adamson led the Diamondbacks with 14 points as they shot 37.5% from the field, compared to just 25% from Sandpoint.
Century will now face Blackfoot on Saturday for the state championship. The obvious storyline in that matchup is that Tenleigh and Taylor Smith – Century’s starting guard and forward, respectively – transferred to Century from Blackfoot this summer after their mom, Courtnie, got an assistant coaching job at Idaho State.
But about a month ago, Blackfoot beat Century by two in overtime.
“We have to control Hadley Humpherys, then we have to close out on their shooters,” Shuler said when asked for the keys on Saturday. “But we have to play Century basketball and do what we’ve been doing all season. Run in transition, operate our offense and come to play on defense.”
Still looking to add a state championship to their resumes, the Smiths will need to defeat their former team to earn gold.
“It’s just one more game,” Shuler said. “We’re 2-0 and I told them we want to be 3-0.”
CENTURY 44, SANDPOINT 25
Sandpoint 6 8 6 5 — 25
Century 10 15 6 13 — 44
Sandpoint — Kay. Banks 12, Phillips 6, Kar. Banks 3, Larson 2, Platte 2.
Century — Adamson 14, Te. Smith 11, Bull 9, Ta. Smith 9, Merrill 1.
BLACKFOOT 47, BURLEY 30
At Mountain View, Blackfoot had no trouble earning a spot in the 4A title game with a 47-30 victory over Burley.
The Broncos secured a trip in the semifinals with an eight-point win over their District-6 foe Skyline then rolled over the Bobcats to reach the 4A championship in coach Raimee Odum’s first season.
There, Blackfoot will face a Century team that the Broncos beat 55-53 in overtime just over a month ago. In that game, Broncos center Hadley Humpherys scored 24 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead Blackfoot to victory.
Against Burley on Friday, Humpherys scored 11 points and brought down 10 rebounds to go with 13 points from Kianna Wright and 11 from Esperanza Vergara.
The Broncos are going to need similar production on Saturday to become state champs.
Blackfoot (21-7) plays in the 4A state championship game against Century (18-5) at the Ford Idaho Center on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 47, BURLEY 30
Burley 4 12 5 9 — 30
Blackfoot 8 9 15 15 — 47
Burley — Whiting 14, L. Searle 8, Pope 4, B. Hege 2, A. Hege 2.
Blackfoot — Wright 13, Vergara 11, Humpherys 11, Caldwell 8, Arave 4.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
MARSH VALLEY 71, BONNERS FERRY 62
At Middleton, with elimination on the line, Marsh Valley had little trouble and cruised to a 71-62 win over Bonners Ferry.
“The girls scored well, it was just one of those games that both teams could score,” Eagles coach Kyle McQuivey said. “Shots were dropping for us, shots were dropping for them, girls were hustling.”
Marsh Valley’s state title hopes were dashed with a first-round loss to Filer on Thursday, but used a big first half to keep its season alive.
“Our press worked good, it got them frustrated, slowed them down,” McQuivey said. “Thank goodness we hit free throws in the fourth quarter. The third quarter we struggled with shooting, we hit 2 of 16.”
The Eagles will play Snake River for the sixth time on season, looking for their fourth victory over the Panthers to end their season on a high note.
Marsh Valley (16-11) plays for the 3A consolation championship against Snake River on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Middleton HS.
MARSH VALLEY 71, BONNERS FERRY 62
Bonners Ferry 17 15 11 19
Marsh Valley 22 20 4 25
Bonners Bayer 2, Bliss 1, Blackmore 8, Abubakari 21, Ansley 22, Hill 5, Sumpter 2, Pinkerton 1.
Marsh Valley — Belnap 2, Hadley 15, Christensen 2, An. Marshall 3, Armstrong 20, Lunt 14, Bennett 11, Campbell 2, Sutton 2.
SNAKE RIVER 35, MCCALL-DONNELLY 26
At Middleton, Snake River sneaked out a 35-26 win over McCall-Donnelly in a low-scoring affair.
“To be honest, we struggled a lot offensively,” Panthers coach Jeff Steadman said. “We didn't shoot the ball real well, but we got a win, so we did play some pretty good defense.”
After losing to Parma in the 3A state tournament semifinals, Friday’s game was to simply keep Snake River’s season alive.
Yet, even in less-than-ideal circumstances, senior Josee Steadman still led all scorers with 14 points.
“(Josee), she sprained her ankle yesterday, so she's a bit limited, we kept her inside, didn't have her on the perimeter too much,” Jeff Steadman said. “We found a way to win and it'll be good to face Marsh Valley again tomorrow.”
On the season, Snake River has played Marsh Valley three times but has beat the Eagles just once.
Snake River (22-7) plays for the 3A Consolation Championship against Marsh Valley on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Middleton HS.
SNAKE RIVER 35, MCCALL-DONNELLY 26
McCall-Donnelly 6 5 5 10 — 26
Snake River 6 9 10 10 — 35
McCall-Donnelly — Moyer 8, Stahl 8, Richardson 7, Burtenshaw 2, Camp 1.
Snake River — Jo. Steadman 14, Goff 7, Edlefsen 7, VanOrden 3, Howell 2, Gilbert 2.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
SODA SPRINGS 59, VALLEY 28
At Bishop Kelly, Soda Springs kept its season alive with a 59-28 win over Valley.
“After a rough loss last night, the girls were able to relax,” said Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt. “No more pressure. I think we had 15 assists on our 22 field goals.”
The Cardinals lost 42-27 against Melba on Friday in the first round of the 2A State Tournament, ending their chances to repeat as state champs.
Yet, there’s still a chance to end the season with a win.
“We just focused on the next best thing,” Schvaneveldt said. “We can no longer be state champions but the next best thing is trying to win the consolation trophy and I think that’s an attainable goal for us.”
Soda Springs (13-12) plays Ririe at Bishop Kelley HS on Saturday at 10 a.m.
SODA SPRINGS 59, VALLEY 28
Valley 5 2 7 14 — 28
Soda Springs 11 13 18 17 — 59
Valley — Kohtz 11, Schilz 7, Lewis 5, Salvesen 3, Hodges 2.
Soda Springs — K. Moldenhauer 15, Pelayo 11, Jacobson 8, A. Moldenhauer 7, Somsen 5, Garbett 4, Leissring 3, Ozburn 2, Ta. Thompson 2, Gaines 2.
1A DII STATE TOURNAMENT
CAREY 48, ROCKLAND 40
At Nampa, Rockland’s season came to an end with a 48-40 loss to Carey on Friday in the 1A DII State Tournament.
The Bulldogs chances to repeat as state champs ended on Thursday when they fell to Tri-Valley by 19.
“We just told them we were proud of them and they accomplished a lot,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. “We had some kids back from last year and some young kids. Our kids worked hard and accomplished a lot.”
That they did. Yet, hop for a consolation trophy was dashed when Carey’s Kylie Wood dropped 32 points
“We were able to stop her last year, but this year, she willed them to victory,” Nelson said. “If I wasn’t playing against her, I would have loved to have watched her.”
Going forward, though, Rockland is in a good place. The Bulldogs return nearly all of their top contributors, including Kiersley Boyer, Ember Farr, Taylor Wilson, Addie Wilson and Angie Lee.
“We get our good corps back next year,” Nelson said. “That will be exciting. Hopefully we’ll be able to go over their next year and win it all.”
The season ended on Friday for Rockland (19-6).
CAREY 48, ROCKLAND 40
Carey 13 13 9 13 — 48
Rockland 8 13 6 13 — 40
Carey — Wood 32, , Vargas 6, Parke 6, Quilin 4.
Rockland — Boyer 13, Farr 13, A. Wilson 6, Lee 5, Peterson 3.