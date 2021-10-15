About 6 or 7 years ago I first met Dave Mattson as an elected board member. I was very impressed by his character and determination in being part of this group and working hard to learn and fulfill his responsibilities. He came with an impressive, varied background. He most recently had been working as a CASA volunteer for the past 5 years, advocating with as many as 11 cases of kids in the court systems. He had retired after 36 years as Regional Manager for Ferguson Enterprises which gave him excellent skills on the board in the area of business management. He has a degree in Sociology, Social Work, which along with his CASA experience has greatly helped him have empathy for, and an ability to work well with children and people in general.
I have observed him during expulsion hearings always encouraging kids to become active and involved within the schools. He helps officicate at district track meets. After seeing the problems with our tracks, he became a member of the district's Capital Improvement Plan committee and helped formulate a 5 year plan for improving our tracks and fields. Out of that came Iron Horse Stadium, lighting, bleachers, turf at Century, and a new field for Poky using Hawthorne.
Then they added another 5 year plan to extend the original benefitting all 3 high schools with multi-purpose turf fields, concessions, restrooms and locker rooms. He has always had the saying that if it's not right or broken then we need to make it right or fix it.
He is a man devoted to his job. He always listens to others viewpoints and then gets to work making things better. It has been a pleasure to work with him. I know he has worked with businesses in the community seeking help and funding for programs that benefit teachers and students. He worked with Community Resource Worker employees in obtaining additional items for their school pantries as one example, as well as many other things. He is a man who gets things done.
I highly endorse him as the School Board Candidate from Zone 5. To lose his expertise, dedication and enthusiasm would be a great loss for this district. He is definitely the right person for this job.
