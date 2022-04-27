A jury seated in Bannock County convicted a 27-year-old local man of two felony charges in connection to a February 2021 incident in which he fired at Chubbuck police during a high speed chase.
Talon Scott Cavanaugh was convicted of one count of aggravated battery on certain personnel and one count of eluding, as well as two felony enhancements for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime and being a persistent violator following a three-day trial that ended Thursday.
“But for the bravery of the law enforcement officers who put themselves in danger to apprehend Cavanaugh, the state would not have had the evidence to prevail at trial,” said Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Radford.
Cavanaugh was a wanted fugitive stemming from allegations in Bonneville County that he had allegedly broken into a Bonneville County home two nights prior and shot a gun above the head of his ex-wife when Chubbuck police officers received reports on Feb. 11, 2021, that he was driving a vehicle with fictitious plates on Briarwood Street off of Hiline Road in Chubbuck, police told the Idaho State Journal last year.
When the Chubbuck officers attempted to pull over Cavanaugh’s vehicle he opened fire on the officers, who were in a marked patrol vehicle, police said. Cavanaugh fired multiple rounds at the Chubbuck officers before speeding away, police said.
None of the Chubbuck officers were wounded during the incident and they did not shoot back at Cavanaugh, police said.
Cavanaugh then headed north on Hiline Road and entered the Fort Hall Indian Reservation with police in pursuit.
The lengthy high-speed chase continued onto Highway 9, reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph, and then onto Ferry Butte Road, police said.
Cavanaugh drove off Ferry Butte Road and almost made it to Bronco Road before his vehicle got stuck in the rough terrain, police said. He then fled on foot with police in pursuit, authorities said.
When police surrounded Cavanaugh in the area of Bronco Road he surrendered without incident, police said.
Chubbuck, Fort Hall and Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and sheriff’s deputies from Bannock and Bingham counties were involved in the chase and arrest of Cavanaugh.
Following the guilty verdicts on Thursday, Cavanaugh was remanded back to the Bannock County Jail. He will remain incarcerated there until his sentencing hearing on June 27.
Because Cavanaugh was convicted of being a persistent violator, which happens when a person has reached their third felony conviction, he faces no less than five years and up to life in prison.