IFPD is currently searching for a missing adult male, 79-year-old David Gunkel. Mr. Gunkel was last seen at approximately 3:00 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Payne Street and is believed to have left on foot. Mr. Gunkel's family has reported that Mr. Gunkel may have memory issues and also sustained a concussion from a recent fall.
Mr. Gunkel is believed to be wearing a black zip up jacket, dark pants, and a dark colored baseball cap.
Anyone who has seen Mr. Gunkle since 3:00 p.m. this afternoon or who has knowledge of his current whereabouts is asked to please call dispatch at 208-529-1200.