Idaho may be known as the Potato State, but our nearly 25,000 farmers and ranchers provide far more. In fact, our state’s growers produce 185 different commodities, which generated $9.6 billion in revenue last year. Agribusiness is Idaho’s largest industry, with one in every five dollars of sales within the state generated directly or indirectly by agricultural exports. [Cite]
With support from lawmakers in Washington, Idaho’s farmers and ranchers may soon contribute even more—solutions to help reduce carbon emissions.
Earlier this summer, the U.S. Senate passed the Growing Climate Solutions Act by a remarkable 92-to-8 vote. The bill, which was co-sponsored by Idaho Senator Mike Crapo, would authorize the USDA to create programs to help farmers, ranchers, and foresters to participate in carbon sequestration markets. These markets reward landowners for implementing sustainable growing techniques that remove carbon from the atmosphere, opening up new revenue streams for farmers and ranchers, many of whom already use these practices.
These voluntary markets incentivize growers to help reduce carbon gases, creating a cost-effective climate solution that also benefits one of our nation’s oldest and most important industries. It’s no wonder that more than 70 agricultural and environmental groups publicly support the bill or that it has earned such broad support in Congress. It’s a good policy.
Idaho’s agricultural community is committed to preserving our lands, waters, and natural resources. Our livelihoods depend on them. What’s more, farmers and ranchers are on the front lines of climate change, which creates volatility and could compromise the long-term viability of our industry. The fact that about 75 percent of the American West is in a “megadrought,” which has fueled historic wildfires, is a reminder of the urgency to implement real solutions.
Unlike many heavy-handed federal “solutions,” which put unrealistic burdens on farmers, ranchers, and consumers, the Growing Climate Solutions Act offers a carrot instead of a stick. It gives a seat at the table to those who put food on our tables and empowers the agricultural community to be part of the answer. That’s important because addressing climate realities will take a whole-of-nation response.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act will next be considered in the U.S. House of Representatives. I urge Congressman Mike Simpson to work with his colleagues to get the Growing Climate Solutions Act through the U.S. House of Representatives and across the President’s desk. Farmers, ranchers, and foresters are valuable allies in the fight to stop climate change. The Growing Climate Solutions Act will position them to do so.
Eugene Baber,
Meridian