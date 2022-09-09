This time of year, it’s rare that zucchini doesn’t make it into many of the meals at my house, including breakfast. My garden is loaded! My zucchini bread pancakes taste like the traditional favorite but in a warm and tasty flapjack. I use pancake mix to make it easy and add some spices for that homey flavor we love. The zucchini makes the pancakes moist and fluffy. It’s a hearty and delicious way to enjoy breakfast and use the bounty in your garden. And you can find even more zucchini recipes in my “The Zucchini Houdini” cookbook.

Belle’s Zucchini Bread Pancakes