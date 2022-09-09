This time of year, it’s rare that zucchini doesn’t make it into many of the meals at my house, including breakfast. My garden is loaded! My zucchini bread pancakes taste like the traditional favorite but in a warm and tasty flapjack. I use pancake mix to make it easy and add some spices for that homey flavor we love. The zucchini makes the pancakes moist and fluffy. It’s a hearty and delicious way to enjoy breakfast and use the bounty in your garden. And you can find even more zucchini recipes in my “The Zucchini Houdini” cookbook.
Belle’s Zucchini Bread Pancakes
1 cup shredded zucchini
2 cups pancake mix
1 egg, beaten
¼ cup sugar
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
1 ¾ cup milk
Pat the shredded zucchini in a colander, and using paper towels, push as much moisture from the zucchini as possible. In a large bowl, mix together the pancake mix, sugar, and spices. Add the egg and mix well. Add the zucchini and stir to combine. Stir in just enough milk to give the mixture the consistency of pancake batter. On a hot, greased griddle, scoop about 1/3 cup of the batter. Cook until the top bubbles and the bottom is golden, and then flip and cook until golden, and the center bounces back when touched. Serve with syrup or jam.
