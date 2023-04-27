Stripes

Stripes

 City of Pocatello Photo

Zoo Idaho is mourning the loss of long-time resident grizzly bear Stripes after she passed Wednesday, April, 19, 2023.

Saturday, April 29, an interactive memorial will be set up near the grizzly bear exhibit in honor of Stripes. Zoo Idaho will have prints of Stripes’ front paw as a keepsake for guests to take home and to always remember her. There will also be an area set up for guests to write notes to Stripes. These notes will be placed around the viewing area starting Monday, May 1, for guests to read.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.