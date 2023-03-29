8S7A9059.jpg (copy)

Zoo idaho has delayed its opening day until next weekend because of inclement weather in the forecast.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho will be delaying its opening day due to the weekend weather forecast. The zoo typically opens the first weekend in April, but with the wintry weather, has scheduled to open Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

“We are so excited about this year’s Zoo Idaho season! We look forward to opening day each year and seeing all the smiling faces after a long winter,” said Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho superintendent. “However, the inclement weather this weekend won’t make for a pleasant experience, so we made the decision to postpone our opening.”

