POCATELLO — A local youth basketball coach is hosting a fundraiser to help a Pocatello man battling cancer and to help assist the Highland High School basketball program obtain new jerseys.
The fundraiser at the Mountain View Event Center, organized by Greg Hillary of Pocatello, will be held from Wednesday to Friday and will benefit Derricc Clawson who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer last year and has been unable to work.
The fundraiser is called the Clawson Strong Camp and is open to local youths who want to improve their basketball skills.
From Wednesday to Friday at the Mountain View Event Center, youths from third to eighth grades can experience an intensive basketball training regimen that will help hone their hoops skills.
Each day of the event will be broken up into a pair of two-hour sessions. Session 1 will cover third through fifth grades from 10 a.m. to noon while session 2 will cover sixth through eighth grades from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
For $65 the kids will receive basketball training, a basketball and jersey with all proceeds going to the Clawson family and the Highland High School basketball team. Donations for the jerseys, basketballs and other equipment for the fundraiser came from Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Center for Oral & Facial Surgery and Idaho Orthodontics.
To participate in the Clawson Strong Camp, youths should come to the Mountain View Event Center for the session that matches their grade level. No pre-registration is required.
The fundraiser is being organized by Clawson's longtime friend Hillary.
“I met Derricc when I used to play for a semi-pro football team called the Idaho Mustangs,” said Hillary. “I was running it at the time, this is probably 10 or 12 years ago. Derricc would come out and he started playing with us, so we became really good friends. We went out and we joined a security police force at the Idaho National Lab. That's what we've been doing for the last five years. Just this last year, he got stage 4 cancer and he was no longer able to work with us. That's kind of the team bond out here. Everybody's really close and tries to take care of each other and that's just my way of trying to help take care of him.”
For anyone interested in donating to help the Clawson family with their expenses, a Venmo has also been set up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.