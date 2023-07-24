POCATELLO — A local youth basketball coach is hosting a fundraiser to help a Pocatello man battling cancer and to help assist the Highland High School basketball program obtain new jerseys.

The fundraiser at the Mountain View Event Center, organized by Greg Hillary of Pocatello, will be held from Wednesday to Friday and will benefit Derricc Clawson who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer last year and has been unable to work.

