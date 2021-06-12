On Friday, June 11, 2021, at approximately 1:30 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle injury crash eastbound on US Highway 20 at milepost 343.5, near St. Anthony.
Gwendolyn Wasden, 21, of Provo, Utah, was driving eastbound on US20 in a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe. Wasden attempted to pass another motorist, overcorrected, and rolled her vehicle.
The vehicle came to rest in the right eastbound lane of US20.
Wasden's passenger, Faith Jensen, 22, of Alpine, Utah, was ejected from the vehicle. Ann Lee, 23, of Federal Heights, Colorado, and Kylie Sosa, 22, of West Jordan, Utah, were also passengers in the vehicle.
Wasden and Sosa were treated at the scene of the crash and released. Jensen and Lee were transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Lee was later transported by air ambulance to the University of Utah.
Faith Jensen passed away at approximately 5:15 a.m. this morning at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Next of kin has been notified.
Faith Jensen was the only occupant of the vehicle not wearing a seatbelt.
The eastbound lane of US20 was blocked for approximately three hours.
Idaho State Police were assisted by Fremont County Sheriff's Office, St. Anthony Police Department, and a warden from the department of Fish and Game.
This crash is still under investigation at this time.