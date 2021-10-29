top story Young man dies in fiery crash that shut down East Idaho highway for 90 minutes Idaho State Police press release Oct 29, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Times-News file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at 2:39 PM eastbound on US Highway 26 at mile marker 363, west of Swan Valley, in Bonneville County.A 22-year-old male from Sugar City was driving a 2001 Ford F250 westbound on US26 when a tire blew.A 51-year-old male from Ft. Worth, TX was driving a 2020 Freightliner pulling a trailer eastbound on US26. Story continues below video The Ford crossed the center line and struck the semi.Upon impact, the Ford caught fire, which spread to nearby brush, and ignited the contents inside the semi's trailer.The driver of the Ford succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. Next of kin has been notified.The driver of the semi and a 33-year-old female passenger from Lingleville, TX, were wearing seatbelts. The female was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.Traffic on both lanes of US26 was blocked for approximately one and half hours.US26 will continue to be reduced to one lane as crews clear the wreckage. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Semi Ford Us26 Transports Highway Motor Vehicle Driver Tx Traffic Ambulance Recommended for you