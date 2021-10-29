State police file photo stock image ISJ
Times-News file photo

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at 2:39 PM eastbound on US Highway 26 at mile marker 363, west of Swan Valley, in Bonneville County.

A 22-year-old male from Sugar City was driving a 2001 Ford F250 westbound on US26 when a tire blew.

A 51-year-old male from Ft. Worth, TX was driving a 2020 Freightliner pulling a trailer eastbound on US26.

The Ford crossed the center line and struck the semi.

Upon impact, the Ford caught fire, which spread to nearby brush, and ignited the contents inside the semi's trailer.

The driver of the Ford succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the semi and a 33-year-old female passenger from Lingleville, TX, were wearing seatbelts. The female was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Traffic on both lanes of US26 was blocked for approximately one and half hours.

US26 will continue to be reduced to one lane as crews clear the wreckage.