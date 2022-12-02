The cost of satisfying the legal whims of the Idaho legislature’s republicans continues to grow. It’s only been five months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but the State of Idaho legal bills are already in excess of a quarter-million dollars. That’s how much private attorneys have been paid to defend Idaho’s abortion laws. And that’s a drop in the bucket.
In 2012 the legislature created the Legislative Legal Defense Fund. The upshot: the legislative has spent a futile $10 MILLION, that’s MILLION, tilting against legal windmills like its defense of the unconstitutional and undefendable Ag Gag bill, to cite just one example. A year ago, the GOP added another $4 MILLION, that’s MILLION, to that pot. And it doubled down by passing a new law entitling either legislative house to fight any lawsuits challenging Idaho laws, no matter how unconstitutional. Isn’t that special! Good thing Idaho has all that extra budget money, because under the steady(?) hand of new attorney general Raul Labrador and with the departure of incumbent Lawrence Wasden there’s no one left to counsel the legislature about bad ideas.
Who pays those MILLIONs? The taxpayers. You and me.
So all this money is getting Idaho good legal advice, right? Here’s an example of the good advice. Attorneys Daniel Bower (Nampa) and Monte Neil Stewart (Las Vegas) filed a motion urging Judge B. Lynn Winmill to reconsider one of his decisions because the judge had made errors of law and improperly interpreted federal law or the Constitution. Really? Judge Winmill? Good luck with that.
If you open your purse or wallet and see a couple of twenties with little wings on them flying away, remember that’s your state legislature in action.
