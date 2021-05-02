Jerry Moisin holds up a bison skull he skinned while taking part in the Buffalo Bridge Project near Gardiner, Montana, on Feb. 4, 2016. Since 2013, Buffalo Bridge has provided a unique service in the Gardiner Basin by scavenging bison hides, hooves, heads, ribcages, fat and internal organs from bison that hunters kill. From the scraps the members make bison jerky and bone broth.