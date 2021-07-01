Three years ago in the wee hours of the morning of the 4th of July on a lonely stretch of Interstate 84 near Heyburn my life changed forever. I lost my daddy in a car accident that should have taken my life and that of my husband’s as well.
Thanks to the heroic efforts of first responders from multiple local agencies that raced to the scene, my husband and I survived to make it to Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. We were then transferred to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise where they never gave up on us. Y’all are my heroes!
I was eventually moved to Vibra Hospital of Boise where the staff was the best ever! They even allowed my husband, who had already been released from the hospital, to be by my side every day. Again, y’all are my heroes!
Then, after some further heroic efforts by the Veterans Administration in Boise, I was able to be transferred to a hospital near my home in Central Texas. Again, y’all are my heroes!
The road to this point has been long and the end is not yet in sight but I am home. I can see my kids and grandkids and I was able to be here for the birth of grandkid number 8.
To all the first responders and hospital staff of Idaho, your efforts do no go unnoticed! You are our heroes!
THANK YOU FOR ALL Y’ALL DO EACH DAY!
Laura Smith,
SFC (Retired),
Survivor,
Kempner Texas