Hunting Grizzlies (copy)

A grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, in this 2011 photo. 

 AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming hunter faces up to a year in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted of killing a protected grizzly bear he allegedly claims he mistook for a legal-to-hunt black bear outside Yellowstone National Park.

The male grizzly weighing about 530 pounds (240 kilograms) drew a lot of attention from drivers after its death May 1 near U.S. 14-16-20, the eastern approach into Yellowstone.

