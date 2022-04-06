A 45-year-old California man who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 15 near Downey and another motorist were injured Tuesday night following a three-vehicle collision, Idaho State Police said.
According to an ISP press release, the injured driver, of San Luis Obisbo, California, was traveling south in northbound lanes of I-15 in a 2019 Volkswagen.
At 11:56 p.m., the Volkswagon struck a Toyota SUV driven by a 21-year-old Rexburg man near milepost 36, state police said. The Volkswagon then struck a Ford truck driven by a 34-year-old Idaho Falls man, state police said.
The driver of the Volkswagen was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Toyota SUV was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
Northbound lanes of I-15 were blocked for more than two hours, state police said. State police continue to investigate the incident, which is the second serious accident involving a wrong-way driver in the area within the past week.
On Saturday morning, a wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision on I-15 south of Blackfoot that left him injured and the other driver dead, state police said. State police said Tommy Larkin, 36, of Fort Hall was driving southbound on the northbound lanes of I-15 in a Chevrolet Impala and struck an Oldsmobile driven by Juan Berrocal-Gonzales, 69, of Blackfoot. Police said Berrocal-Gonzales died at the scene and Larkin was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.