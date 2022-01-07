Interstate 15 southbound near Pocatello was completely shut down for over five hours Friday morning because of two wrecks involving tractor-trailers, Idaho State Police said.
The weather-related wrecks occurred within a half-mile of each other on the ice-covered freeway around 5:15 a.m. Friday just south of Pocatello, prompting state police to close all southbound lanes from the Portneuf exit near Century High School to the Inkom Port of Entry.
One of the wrecks sent two people to the hospital while the other crash did not result in any injuries, state police said.
Authorities said the crash resulting in injuries occurred when the driver of a 2020 Freightliner pulling a single trailer was traveling southbound on Interstate 15 just south of the Portneuf exit and lost control on the icy road surface, causing the semi to jackknife. The trailer came to rest across both southbound lanes, state police said.
The driver of a Dodge pickup truck traveling southbound on Interstate 15 saw the semi jackknife and was able to come to a stop before hitting the trailer. But a GMC SUV traveling behind the pickup lost control on the icy road surface and struck the pickup before sliding into the trailer, state police said.
A southbound Toyota Sienna minivan then slid into the trailer too.
State police said a 58-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, both of Bakersfield, California, who were in the Toyota Sienna, were transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. Their names and conditions haven't been released.
The other crash also happened just south of the Portneuf exit and involved a lone semi jackknifing on the icy freeway's southbound lanes. No one was injured in that crash.
State police reopened Interstate 15 southbound around 11 a.m. Friday after all the vehicles involved in the wrecks had been removed.