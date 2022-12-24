Two adults and two children were transported to the hospital following Friday wrecks on local roads.
The first crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a Subaru Outback driving on the South Valley Connector in south Pocatello left the roadway and crashed through a nearby fence, police said.
The man driving the Subaru Outback was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center following the accident, authorities said.
Police said the man suffered a medical emergency that likely caused him to lose control of his car. No updates on the man's condition have been released.
The second wreck occurred around 6:50 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near Inkom when the driver of a 2021 Ford Expedition lost control and the vehicle struck a guard rail, Idaho State Police said.
The Ford's 42-year-old female driver from Thousand Palms, California, and two juvenile passengers were transported via ambulances to PMC for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash, state police said. A 50-year-old male passenger, also from Thousand Palms, was not transported.
No condition updates on the female driver and juveniles have been provided.
All of the Ford's occupants were wearing seat belts, state police said.
The Ford came to rest on the freeway after colliding with the guardrail, partially blocking the northbound lanes for about 30 minutes, authorities said.
The names of the victims in the two crashes have not been released.
