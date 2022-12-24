Ambulance night stock image file photo ISJ
Kyle Riley File Photo

Two adults and two children were transported to the hospital following Friday wrecks on local roads.

The first crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a Subaru Outback driving on the South Valley Connector in south Pocatello left the roadway and crashed through a nearby fence, police said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.