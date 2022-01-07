Semi crash

One of the semis involved in Friday morning's crashes on Interstate 15 south of Pocatello. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Interstate 15 south of Pocatello was completely shut down for over five hours Friday morning because of multiple crashes involving semis.

The wrecks occurred on the freeway around 5:30 a.m. Friday prompting state police to close all southbound lanes from the Portneuf exit near Century High School to the Inkom Port of Entry.

One person was injured in the crashes. State police said the individual was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The person's name and condition haven't been released.

State police reopened Interstate 15 southbound around 11 a.m. Friday.

There were icy conditions on Interstate 15 at the time of the crashes.

A rain-snow mix is in the forecast for the Pocatello area on Friday so motorists should use caution while driving.

Interstate 15 crash

The scene of one of the Friday morning wrecks on Interstate 15 south of Pocatello.