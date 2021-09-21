Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
MCCAMMON — Interstate 15 was temporarily blocked in McCammon as a result of a multi-vehicle crash.
The wreck occurred around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and involved at least two vehicles, one of which was a semi transporting cattle, Idaho State Police said.
The semi with the cattle on board overturned during the crash, temporarily blocking the freeway, authorities said.
Authorities said none of the cattle escaped from the semi during the wreck.
State police reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday that Interstate 15 had been reopened, although there was still some blockage in one of the southbound lanes and the Highway 30 exit at McCammon was still shut down because of the crash. It's unclear when the exit will be reopened.
Authorities haven't yet said whether any of the cattle on the semi were injured in the crash but none of the human occupants of the vehicles involved were hurt.
Further details on the wreck including the names of those involved have not yet been released.