Dave Worley contacted me about ISJ’s article where his opponent called my donation a “red-flag” – what a shame that is because my family worked really hard for that money! I finally had the opportunity to show MAJ Worley I believed in him as much as he believed in me, and someone wants to drag it through the mud. I want to be clear – MAJ Worley’s empathetic and effective leadership inspired all of us. I served as a junior officer under his guidance and development for 8 years. His integrity, energy and enthusiasm for service to the country’s cause was so encouraging, that I know any town would be lucky to have him.
Additionally, I wanted to make sure he knew how much I appreciated him with as big a donation as my family could afford. Please do not degrade the Lynde family into some image of a faceless corporation or shadowy investor. And please don’t manipulate my family’s gift into something negative, shady, or sleezy - it was a heartfelt gesture from my family to his. I have no self-serving plan for your town; I would have given just as much money to my former mentor if he was from Kansas or Maine. I hope the people of Pocatello see it instead as an indication of just how much all of us at the Red Dragon Battalion miss MAJ Worley.
