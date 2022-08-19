My granddaughter started preschool at the Montessori school today. Her parents try everything to set Norah on a path for success where she will, hopefully, learn to love school and value every new experience. Their hopes and expectations are high, but they are also realistic. Today will be the first time she will have been around strangers and away from her family for an extended period of time, and they anticipate a few issues. This is an important first step toward raising Norah to develop a lifelong love of learning. More than anything, I want Norah and her sister to take advantage of the opportunities that a good education will afford them throughout their lives so that they can grow into confident, ambitious women who can accomplish anything.
Pocatello students will head back to school on Tuesday. Having just retired, this will be the first time in 25 years that I haven’t joined the throngs of educators preparing for this momentous occasion. My husband served in the Coast Guard for 20 years, and I had the opportunity to teach all over from Alaska to North Carolina. Even though I spent many years with fourth and fifth graders, I found being a middle school teacher the most rewarding. There is something about being part of the lives of young people who are just beginning to scratch the surface of who they are, developing a sense of self, realizing their true capacities. It is also a scary and cruel time when bullying and self-doubt are constants in their lives. Peers become the most important and influential group, and many don’t make the best choices. For these reasons, I feel strongly that I must speak up. If I may be so bold, I would like to share a few words of wisdom for middle schoolers that may help in avoiding some pitfalls during this awkward, exciting stage of development.
Your teachers have upwards of 150 students. If a teacher contacts your parents with a concern, please take it seriously and don’t think your teachers are out to ruin your life by “tattling.” The truth is they care about you and want you to succeed. In 25 years of teaching, I never met one teacher who entered the profession with the intent to make children suffer. You may have a different explanation for the issue at hand, but it’s still best to sit down with the adults who care about you and have a calm, mature discussion to problem solve and move forward. Remember that you are accountable when it comes to the school’s consequences when expectations are not met.
If you attended Franklin last year, you may have had the privilege, or misfortune, of being in my class and heard me repeat the following mantra on numerous occasions: Follow the rules! Understand that it doesn’t mean rule followers are mindless wimps if they do what they are told. Actually, it shows that they respect the system and the fact that rules are necessary to ensure that everyone gets what they deserve — an education!
Middle schoolers? Keep your sense of humor! Don’t forget that every student will be going through the same mental torment the first day of school as you are. They will all nervously take their seats and eyeball each other, making note of who got a new haircut, grew taller, or magically transformed over the summer from an insecure, clumsy adolescent into a self-assured prepubescent, ready to take on the world. But, no matter how suave and together others may seem, they are all facing the same uncertainties as you- new teachers, lockers, schedules, classes, buses. Just smile, breathe and know that you will survive the first day and the next. Your parents did, I did, and so will you.
And another thing: Teachers aren’t there to entertain you or to be your friends. (Really-who wants a 62-year-old as a friend? What are we going to talk about? Do you even know who Donny Osmond is?) Trust me, I spent many a sleepless night trying to figure out how to make pronouns and dangling participles and expository essays thrilling and fun. Sometimes, the teacher just has to stand at the board and talk, and you have to sit at your desk and copy definitions. Get over it and learn something.
Just like Norah is beginning her education journey, begin this year with a positive attitude and make the most of it. Be kind to each other, your parents, teachers, and yourself. By the way, Norah’s first day of preschool ended on a very positive note. She loves her teacher, Miss Stephanie, and got to play with toys and meet the classroom guinea pigs. Will tomorrow be as successful? Only time, a lot of support, a positive attitude, and a well-stocked Peppa Pig backpack will tell.
Chris Lenihan has lived in Pocatello for many years. A retired teacher, she is now a full-time advocate for factory-farmed chickens and other animals. She is pictured with her “spokes-chicken,” Chuck.