Chris Lenihan

My granddaughter started preschool at the Montessori school today. Her parents try everything to set Norah on a path for success where she will, hopefully, learn to love school and value every new experience. Their hopes and expectations are high, but they are also realistic. Today will be the first time she will have been around strangers and away from her family for an extended period of time, and they anticipate a few issues. This is an important first step toward raising Norah to develop a lifelong love of learning. More than anything, I want Norah and her sister to take advantage of the opportunities that a good education will afford them throughout their lives so that they can grow into confident, ambitious women who can accomplish anything.

Pocatello students will head back to school on Tuesday. Having just retired, this will be the first time in 25 years that I haven’t joined the throngs of educators preparing for this momentous occasion. My husband served in the Coast Guard for 20 years, and I had the opportunity to teach all over from Alaska to North Carolina. Even though I spent many years with fourth and fifth graders, I found being a middle school teacher the most rewarding. There is something about being part of the lives of young people who are just beginning to scratch the surface of who they are, developing a sense of self, realizing their true capacities. It is also a scary and cruel time when bullying and self-doubt are constants in their lives. Peers become the most important and influential group, and many don’t make the best choices. For these reasons, I feel strongly that I must speak up. If I may be so bold, I would like to share a few words of wisdom for middle schoolers that may help in avoiding some pitfalls during this awkward, exciting stage of development.