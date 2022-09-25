A man died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot.
Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported.
One of the injured women was airlifted via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello while the other was airlifted by emergency helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. A family member, who requested the women's names not be released, said they both suffered very serious injuries in the crash.
The wreck occurred when a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Taylor failed to negotiate a corner, left the roadway and overturned, ejecting him and the two adult female passengers, authorities said.
The SUV's occupants were not wearing seat belts at the time of the wreck, authorities said.
The Sheriff's Office said in a Sunday morning news release that "alcohol is believed to be a factor" in the crash.
"We would like to thank the people that located the crash and stayed with the victims providing first aid until we arrived," the Sheriff's Office stated.
Blackfoot and Firth firefighters and Fort Hall police assisted sheriff's deputies at the scene.
The wreck remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.