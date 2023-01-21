Moose NEW
On the evening of January 13, 2023, a resident of Ketchum received substantial injuries in her driveway area after a moose attack. The incident was preceded by an encounter between an unleashed small dog and the moose. When the homeowner attempted to intervene, the moose, which was approximately 20 feet away, charged the woman. The moose ran at the woman, hitting her in the head which reportedly knocked her unconscious for a brief time. It is unknown what happened immediately after the contact, but her injuries are consistent with a moose continuing the attack while the woman was on the ground.

While the attack occurred on Friday evening the incident was not reported to Idaho Fish and Game until Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023.

