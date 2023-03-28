On March 27, 2023, in Bingham County, Melissa K. Perkes pleaded guilty as charged to second-degree murder of Jace Domanick Williams.
The incident took place at the apartments located at 83 N. Broadway the night of Nov. 7, 2022. Jace Williams and Melissa Perkes were living together. On surveillance video from the apartment complex, Jace Williams can be seen exiting the apartment at approximately 11:43 p.m. bleeding from the back and holding a large kitchen knife. Jace Williams was knocking on apartment doors of his neighbors yelling for help and stating that he had been stabbed. Jace Williams walked approximately 30 feet to the edge of the stairway, dropped the knife over the stairwell and sat down still yelling for help and kicking the nearest apartment door. As he sat yelling, Melissa Perkes is seen on the video exiting the apartment without shoes and exiting the building through the back exit.
Within a minute, Blackfoot Police Department responded to the apartment. Sergeant Q. Kraus led the team with Officers Horrocks and Smith to clear the area and render aid to Jace Williams. Moments later Jace Williams died from the two stab wounds in his back.
Melissa K. Perkes entered a plea agreement in which she pleaded guilty to the charge of Second Degree Murder, the State will recommend 18 years fixed and free to argue the indeterminate time. The defense will recommend nothing less that 5 year fixed and free to argue the indeterminate time. Sentencing is set for June 5, 2023 at 3 p.m.
The Bingham County Prosecutor wants to thank the efforts that law enforcement made at the scene and their work they put in with the entire investigation. The efforts and professionalism were key in getting a resolution to this case.
