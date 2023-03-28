Melissa Perkes Booking Photo 11.8.22

Melissa Perkes

 Bingham County Sheriff's Office

On March 27, 2023, in Bingham County, Melissa K. Perkes pleaded guilty as charged to second-degree murder of Jace Domanick Williams.

The incident took place at the apartments located at 83 N. Broadway the night of Nov. 7, 2022. Jace Williams and Melissa Perkes were living together. On surveillance video from the apartment complex, Jace Williams can be seen exiting the apartment at approximately 11:43 p.m. bleeding from the back and holding a large kitchen knife. Jace Williams was knocking on apartment doors of his neighbors yelling for help and stating that he had been stabbed. Jace Williams walked approximately 30 feet to the edge of the stairway, dropped the knife over the stairwell and sat down still yelling for help and kicking the nearest apartment door. As he sat yelling, Melissa Perkes is seen on the video exiting the apartment without shoes and exiting the building through the back exit.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.