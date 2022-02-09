Wreck

A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance and paramedic at the scene of Wednesday morning's crash on the Flying Y interchange on the border between Pocatello and Chubbuck.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

A woman was injured in a crash on the Flying Y interchange on the border between Pocatello and Chubbuck late Wednesday morning.

The 11:45 a.m. crash involved a car leaving the roadway while trying to merge from Interstate 15 northbound onto Interstate 86 westbound.

The car overturned multiple times and came to rest on its roof more than 200 feet off the roadway.

The woman was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment, Idaho State Police said.

The Flying Y interchange remained open despite the crash. 