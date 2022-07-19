POCATELLO — A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon that temporarily shut down a busy Pocatello intersection.
The 1:50 p.m. wreck at East Center Street and Ninth Avenue involved a Hyundai compact SUV and Ford pickup truck.
The injured woman was the driver of the Hyundai and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Her name has not been released.
The impact of the collision caused the Hyundai to overturn and come to rest on its wheels on the sidewalk along East Center.
The crash shut down the East Center-Ninth Avenue intersection for about 45 minutes.
The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
