One of the vehicles involved in Monday's crash at Hiline Road and Meadowbrook Lane is pictured next to a Pocatello Fire Department ambulance.
POCATELLO — A woman has been hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash that temporarily shut down a north Pocatello intersection.
The 4:30 p.m. Monday crash occurred at Hiline Road and Meadowbrook Lane and involved a sedan, Jeep and pickup truck.
The woman who suffered injuries was a passenger in the sedan.
She was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.
Her name and an update on her condition have not been released.
The wreck shut down the Hiline-Meadowbrook intersection for about 30 minutes.
Further details on how the crash occurred have not been released.
The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
