The scene of Friday's three-vehicle wreck at Garrett Way and Gould Street in Pocatello.
POCATELLO — A woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash at a busy Pocatello intersection on Friday.
The 4 p.m. crash at Garrett Way and Gould Street involved a car, pickup truck and SUV, authorities said.
The injured woman was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, the Pocatello Fire Department reported.
Her name and an update on her condition were not immediately available.
The Garrett and Gould intersection was partially blocked for about an hour because of the crash.
Further details on the wreck have not been released.
The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.