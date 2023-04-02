POCATELLO — A woman was injured and her cat died as a result of a Sunday afternoon house fire near Idaho State University, the Pocatello Fire Department said.
The fire at the home on the 1100 block of South Fourth Avenue between East Dillon and East Humbolt streets was reported around 3:10 p.m. Sunday.
The home was split into two apartments, one of which was vacant due to remodeling at the time of the fire.
The woman, who reported the fire, resided in the other apartment with her dog and cat. She escaped the fire with minor injuries and her dog got out of the house unscathed, but her cat died in the blaze, the Fire Department reported.
The woman, whose name hasn't been released, was transported via Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, and her dog is currently in the custody of Pocatello animal control, authorities said.
It took Pocatello firefighters only about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze but the fire still caused significant damage to the home.
However, the Fire Department said the home is likely salvageable.
Police shut down South Fourth Avenue for about 90 minutes because of the fire.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to any of the adjacent homes in the neighborhood.
The Fire Department said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature but remains under investigation.
