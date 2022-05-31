A 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio, was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on Memorial Day after she was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, sustaining a puncture wound and other injuries.
A park news release said the woman approached a bison to within 10 feet in a morning incident just north of Old Faithful that saw two other people within 25 yards of the same bison.
As the bison walked near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, the woman, who was on the boardwalk, approached it. The bison then gored the woman, tossing her 10 feet into the air, the release said.
Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards away from bison.
Park emergency medical providers responded immediately. The incident remains under investigation, the release said.
Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park can be dangerous when approached, the release said.
"When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space," the release said. "Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity."
Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal, the release said. They can weigh up to 2,000 pounds, are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.