Pocatello police and fire units at the scene of the collision that left a pedestrian dead late Friday night on Jason Avenue.
POCATELLO — A woman was fatally struck by a car in south Pocatello late Friday night.
The 49-year-old female pedestrian was struck by the car around 11:50 p.m. on Jason Avenue.
She was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver of the car remained on the scene following the collision and has not been criminally charged.
Story continues below video
But Pocatello police said the incident remains under investigation.
Police have not yet released the name of either the woman who was struck or the driver of the car.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
